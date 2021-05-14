Menu

Global News at Noon Edmonton
May 14 2021 2:17pm
02:51

MLA Drew Barnes speaks out after being booted from UCP caucus

MLA Drew Barnes is speaking out after being booted out of the UCP caucus. Plus, hear from Alberta Premier Jason Kenney. Kim Smith has the details.

