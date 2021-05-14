Global News Morning BC May 14 2021 10:54am 07:48 Tackling Metro Vancouver’s gang war On the heels of another fatal gang-style shooting Global News Morning speaks with BC Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth about the escalating gang violence in Metro Vancouver. B.C. solicitor general meets with police chiefs about Metro Vancouver gang violence <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7862411/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7862411/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?