Career May 14 2021 7:44am 02:01 Nursing graduates start career in the midst of pandemic University of Manitoba nursing graduate, Hannah Payumo describes feeling anxious and excited to start her career in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7861724/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7861724/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?