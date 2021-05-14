Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
May 14 2021 6:07am
05:21

Hockey Nova Scotia’s diversity and inclusion task force

Dean Smith, chair of Hockey Nova Scotia’s diversity and inclusion task force, discusses the association’s new report on how to make the sport more inclusive.

