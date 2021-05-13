Menu

Canada
May 13 2021 8:04pm
01:56

Kelowna couple furious with FortisBC after hedges cut

A Kelowna, B.C., couple is livid after utility company FortisBC trimmed their front yard hedges lower than the couple claims they were assured.

