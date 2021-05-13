Global News at 10 Regina May 13 2021 10:24am 01:46 Regina religious groups consider making virtual services permanent For many who have wanted to stay connected to their faith during the pandemic, it has been quite the learning curve. ‘Convenience factor’: Regina religious groups consider making virtual services permanent <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7858555/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7858555/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?