Global News Hour at 6 BC
May 12 2021 9:37pm
01:18

Unpaid COVID fines linked to B.C. driver’s licence

People who don’t pay their COVID-19 fines may be unable to obtain or renew a British Columbia driver’s or vehicle licence under proposed legislation introduced Wednesday. Richard Zussman reports.

