Coronavirus
May 12 2021 7:06pm
01:56

1,000 COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba

15 months into the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, one thousand Manitobans have now died. Their deaths leaving a hole in the lives of family, friends, and communities. Brittany Greenslade reports.

