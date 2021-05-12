Canada May 12 2021 5:11pm 01:40 Nova Scotia halts use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Nova Scotia is pausing the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as the first dose amid concerns around its use. Alicia Draus reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7856694/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7856694/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?