Canada
May 12 2021 5:11pm
01:40

Nova Scotia halts use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Nova Scotia is pausing the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as the first dose amid concerns around its use. Alicia Draus reports.

