Global News Morning Edmonton
May 12 2021 12:35pm
04:30

Project aims to help support physician mental health

Dr. Stephanie Smith with the University of Alberta explains ResilianceRX- By the Round, a new project that aims to help physicians and first responders when it comes to their mental health.

