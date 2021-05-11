Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
May 11 2021 9:30pm
01:57

Virtual care visits a big hit with B.C. Children’s Hospital patients and families

A new survey of B.C. Children’s Hospital patients and their families has found very positive feedback to the online care visit program. Kylie Stantorn reports

Advertisement

Video Home