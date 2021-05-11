Global News Hour at 6 BC May 11 2021 9:30pm 01:57 Virtual care visits a big hit with B.C. Children’s Hospital patients and families A new survey of B.C. Children’s Hospital patients and their families has found very positive feedback to the online care visit program. Kylie Stantorn reports Virtual care popular at BC Children’s Hospital, plans underway to continue post-pandemic <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7853981/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7853981/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?