Global News at 5:30 Toronto May 11 2021 6:30pm 02:19 Ontario pausing 1st doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Ontario’s top doctor said Tuesday that the province will stop giving out first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, citing concern about a rare blood clotting syndrome. Katherine Ward reports. Ontario pausing use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine due to safety, supply concerns <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7853439/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7853439/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?