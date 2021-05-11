Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
May 11 2021 6:30pm
02:19

Ontario pausing 1st doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Ontario’s top doctor said Tuesday that the province will stop giving out first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, citing concern about a rare blood clotting syndrome. Katherine Ward reports.

