The Morning Show
May 11 2021 10:35am
04:18

RHONY star Bershan Shaw on her new book ‘The Unstoppable Warrior Woman’

Motivational speaker and entrepreneur Bershan Shaw joins The Morning Show to talk about what surprised her the most about filming ‘The Real Housewives of New York City.’

