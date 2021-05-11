Burnaby shooting May 11 2021 1:35am 01:51 Innocent bystander struck by bullet in Burnaby shooting over the weekend We are learning more about a bystander injured in a shooting Saturday in Burnaby also new details about how police apprehended the suspected gunman. Grace Ke reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7850684/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7850684/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?