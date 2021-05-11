Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Burnaby shooting
May 11 2021 1:35am
01:51

Innocent bystander struck by bullet in Burnaby shooting over the weekend

We are learning more about a bystander injured in a shooting Saturday in Burnaby also new details about how police apprehended the suspected gunman. Grace Ke reports.

Advertisement

Video Home