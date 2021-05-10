Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
May 10 2021 8:36pm
02:22

Washington State vaccinations months ahead of B.C.

The vaccination program in Washington State is months ahead of B.C.’s plan. As Paul Johnson reports, anyone who wants a shot can get one, no appointment necessary.

