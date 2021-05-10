Menu

Global News at 10 Saskatoon
May 10 2021 8:04pm
01:55

Saskatoon city councillors show little interest in blocking Marquis Downs closure

Saskatoon city council has no say in the business operations of Prairieland Park, meaning Marquis Downs’ future is not up to elected officials.

