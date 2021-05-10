Menu

Canada
May 10 2021 5:19pm
02:13

U.N. committee to consider racism complaint of N.S. Mi’kmaq fishers against Ottawa

The United Nations wants the federal government to explain how it is investigating alleged racism against First Nations fishers. Jesse Thomas reports.

