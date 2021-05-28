Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Fisheries Department invites Mi’kmaq, scientists to discuss lobster conservation

By Michael Tutton The Canadian Press
Posted May 28, 2021 3:24 pm
Click to play video: 'U.N. committee to consider racism complaint of N.S. Mi’kmaq fishers against Ottawa' U.N. committee to consider racism complaint of N.S. Mi’kmaq fishers against Ottawa
The United Nations wants the federal government to explain how it is investigating alleged racism against First Nations fishers. Jesse Thomas reports. – May 10, 2021

Ottawa has set up a roundtable of Indigenous representatives, scientists and commercial fishers to discuss lobster conservation as Mi’kmaq fishers prepare for a return to a summer harvest off southwestern Nova Scotia.

The Federal Fisheries Department says the virtual roundtable includes academic and federal researchers along with Mi’kmaq fisheries science groups, and it will take place on June 15 to discuss priorities for studying the lucrative species.

Read more: Seized traps returned to Sipekne’katik, which plans to launch ceremonial fishery next week

Megan Bailey, a Dalhousie University professor who is working with Sipekne’katik First Nation to study the impact of its summer lobster fishery in St. Marys Bay, says she has been invited and plans to take part.

Trending Stories

The Mi’kmaq community maintains its traps aren’t having a significant impact on the stocks, though non-Indigenous fishers from the area have argued the fishery outside of the main commercial season poses long-term risk to the fishery.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'U.N. committee to consider racism complaint of N.S. Mi’kmaq fishers against Ottawa' U.N. committee to consider racism complaint of N.S. Mi’kmaq fishers against Ottawa
U.N. committee to consider racism complaint of N.S. Mi’kmaq fishers against Ottawa – May 10, 2021

Bailey said in an email today she looks forward to working with federal fisheries researchers, academic researchers and fishing communities and called the roundtable a good start.

Thursday’s announcement of the roundtable came the same day Sipekne’katik said it would scale back a planned moderate livelihood fishery, from 50 traps per boat, to a food, social and ceremonial fishery, with about five traps per person.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Mi'kmaq tagSipekne'katik First Nation taglobster fishery tagSt. Marys Bay tagcommercial fishers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers