Crime
May 10 2021 2:28pm
01:18

Charges have been laid in deadly Burnaby shooting

IHIT Superintendent Dave Chauhan lays out the charges laid against 20-year-old Ahmed Riyaz Tahir in a deadly shooting in Burnaby this weekend. An innocent by-stander was also hit.

