Global News Morning Saskatoon May 10 2021 12:12pm 04:25 Saskatchewan pianist on new track, online shows Saskatchewan pianist Jeffery Straker joins Global News Morning with details on an online show taking place Tuesday, and shares a song from his new record, “Just Before Sunrise”. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7848587/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7848587/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?