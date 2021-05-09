Manitoba announces K-12 schools in Winnipeg, Brandon to move to remote learning

Manitoba Education Minister Cliff Cullen announced Sunday that from Wednesday, May 12 until May 30, schools for those in kindergarten to Grade 12 in Winnipeg and Brandon would be moving to remote learning. He added kindergarten to Grade 6 children of those working in critical services who could not make alternative arrangements could still receive in-person learning in the two cities, as well as those in kindergarten to Grade 12 who are considered high risk or have special needs.