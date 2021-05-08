Menu

Canada
May 8 2021 1:57pm
04:02

The campaign for paid sick days

More than 50 employers have signed an open letter calling for BC Premier John Horgan to bring in paid sick leave. Anastasia French of Living Wage for Families discusses the campaign.

