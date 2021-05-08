Canada May 8 2021 1:57pm 04:02 The campaign for paid sick days More than 50 employers have signed an open letter calling for BC Premier John Horgan to bring in paid sick leave. Anastasia French of Living Wage for Families discusses the campaign. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7845587/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7845587/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?