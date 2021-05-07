Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
May 7 2021 9:15pm
02:19

UBC given donation of major Gold Rush archive

A collection of books, pictures and archival material from the Klondike Gold Rush has been donated to UBC. Neetu Garcha reports.

