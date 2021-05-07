Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
May 7 2021 6:12am
06:43

David Suzuki to receive honorary degree from Atlantic School of Theology

David Suzuki joins Global News Morning ahead of receiving his 30th honorary degree, this one coming from the Atlantic School of Theology in Halifax.

