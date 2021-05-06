Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Alberta wildfire
May 6 2021 10:20pm
00:48

Crews battle wildfire flares up west of Edmonton near Tomahawk

A tanker plane dropping fire retardant and a helicopter was dumping water over a wildfire that flared up Thursday near the hamlet of Tomahawk, south of Wabamun Lake in Parkland County.

Advertisement

Video Home