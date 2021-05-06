Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
May 6 2021 5:09pm
01:55

Social disparities of COVID-19 pandemic

A recent positive case of COVID-19 at a Halifax shelter is a sobering reminder of the social disparities this pandemic can have. Alexa MacLean reports.

Advertisement

Video Home