Global News at 6 Regina May 6 2021 3:51pm 02:34 Sunny, but windy: May 6 Saskatchewan weather outlook Sunny skies for parts of the province, but hang on to your hat! Peter Quinlan explains it all in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Thursday, May 6. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7840226/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7840226/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?