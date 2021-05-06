Global News at Noon Toronto May 6 2021 12:14pm 02:05 All Peel Region residents 18+ eligible for COVID-19 vaccination Officials in Peel Region announced all residents aged 18 and older, regardless of postal code, will be able to book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment beginning on Thursday at 8 a.m. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7839458/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7839458/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?