Global News at Noon Toronto
May 6 2021 12:14pm
02:05

All Peel Region residents 18+ eligible for COVID-19 vaccination

Officials in Peel Region announced all residents aged 18 and older, regardless of postal code, will be able to book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment beginning on Thursday at 8 a.m.

