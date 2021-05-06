Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
May 6 2021 10:53am
04:23

Adopt a Pet: New Hope Dog Rescue

Tami Vangool with New Hope Dog Rescue Saskatoon joins Global News Morning on this week’s Adopt a Pet with Larry, a friendly but camera-shy dog who isn’t quite available for adoption yet, but his brother Charlie is.

