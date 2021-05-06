Menu

The Morning Show
May 6 2021 10:41am
05:48

Easy paper quilling designs for the perfect Mother’s Day card

DIY expert Jen Tryon shares unique and easy craft gift ideas to show mom how much you care this Mother’s Day, including decorative paper quilling and beautiful paper bouquets.

