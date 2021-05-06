Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
May 6 2021 10:03am
06:51

Canada becomes first country to approve Pfizer vaccine for children 12-15

Infectious diseases physician Dr. Isaac Bogoch answers questions about Health Canada’s recent approval of the Pfizer vaccine for youth aged 12 to 15.

