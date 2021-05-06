Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
May 6 2021 6:08am
05:01

Matching those who lost work with employers

Marcus Jamieson of TEAM Work Cooperative discusses their new program that’s matching 20 individuals who lost work due to the pandemic with 20 employers.

