Canada
May 5 2021 5:41pm
01:51

N.S. hospital system on brink of being overwhelmed

Nova Scotia’s top COVID-19 critical care doctor says the province’s hospital system is on the brink of being overwhelmed by the third wave. Jesse Thomas reports.

