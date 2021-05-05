Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
May 5 2021 5:17pm
02:01

First COVID-19 vaccine authorized for use in children

The authorization of the vaccine is described as a significant milestone by Health Canada, it’s also one that Nova Scotia will implement in its immunization rollout. Alexa MacLean has more.

Advertisement

Video Home