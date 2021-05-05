Menu

Global News Morning BC
May 5 2021 11:10am
03:41

Should COVID-19 vaccinations be mandatory for staff in BC’s long-term care homes?

The BC Care Providers Association is looking into whether a COVID-19 vaccination should be a condition of employment for staff working in long-term care homes.

