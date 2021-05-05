Menu

COVID-19 Cases In India
May 5 2021 11:12am
03:08

Manitobans working to support COVID-19 crisis in India

As cases continue to soar in India, India Association of Manitoba President Ramandeep Grewal talks about how people in Manitoba are coming together to provide medial supplies.

