Global News Morning BC
May 5 2021 10:41am
03:37

Hockey culture survey finds problems with misogyny, racism and bullying

Angus Reid Institute President Shachi Kurl breaks down the findings of a new survey looking at hockey culture in Canada and concerns around misogyny, racism and bullying.

