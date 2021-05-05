Menu

The Morning Show
May 5 2021 11:05am
04:43

Author Dawnie Walton talks about her new novel ‘The Final Revival of Opal and Nev’

Author Dawnie Walton talks about her buzzworthy new book, ‘The Final Revival of Opal and Nev,’ with a storyline about a fictional rock and roll duo in the 70s.

