Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
May 5 2021 9:45am
01:47

Sask. doctor calls for holistic approach to reopen plan

As Saskatchewan lays out its steps to a post pandemic world, some are taking it as a sign of hope. Others question the province’s roadmap, saying the threat of COVID-19 is still too high.

Advertisement

Video Home