Global News Hour at 6 BC
May 4 2021 9:24pm
02:15

Police search for suspect in broad-daylight shooting

Langley RCMP are still looking for the suspect in a shocking shooting outside of a Toys ‘R’ Us store in a busy shoppin g mall. Sarah MacDonald reports.

