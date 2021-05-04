Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
May 4 2021 9:05pm
01:52

Demand for some vaccines in Saskatchewan high, others clinics see low turnout

Some are traveling hours to get one vaccine while nearby clinics offer another.

Advertisement

Video Home