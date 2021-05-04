Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
May 4 2021 11:05am
03:20

How Saskatchewan pharmacies will help get vaccines out

Saskatchewan pharmacies are taking part in a pilot COVID-19 vaccination program. Pharmacist Kelly Kizlyk joins Global News Morning on this week’s Healthy Living to discuss how it will roll out.

