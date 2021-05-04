Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
May 4 2021 9:49am
04:47

Celebrate ‘Star Wars Day’ with the latest memorabilia

Tech expert, Kris Abel, shares new gadgets, memorabilia and sweet treats to celebrate the 50th anniversary of production company LucasFilm on ‘May the 4th’ otherwise known as Star Wars Day.

