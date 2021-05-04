Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
May 4 2021 9:37am
01:58

Nearly 30,000 people waiting for surgeries in Saskatchewan

As COVID-19 remains a priority for Saskatchewan’s healthcare system, tens of thousands of people are left waiting for surgery in the province.

