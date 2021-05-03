Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
May 3 2021 8:55pm
02:23

Good news for B.C.’s mass vaccination program

Dr. Bonnie Henry says B.C. is on track to get many more vaccines in the coming month, and that should accelerate the mass vaccination program. Richard Zussman reports.

Advertisement

Video Home