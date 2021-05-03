Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
May 3 2021 8:13pm
01:51

Prairie Harm Reduction raises more than $180,000, will expand hours

Jason Mercredi, the supervised consumption site’s director, said it shows the narrative around addictions is changing on the Prairies.

