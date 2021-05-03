Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
May 3 2021 5:06pm
01:58

Toronto artist paints street mural to brighten up COVID-19 hot spot neighbourhood

Catherine McDonald spoke to Andrew Stelmack about why he spent a week painting the massive mural on the corner of Seaton and Dundas Streets.

Advertisement

Video Home