Global News Morning Edmonton
May 3 2021 11:53am
04:34

Fort Edmonton Park tentatively plans summer reopening

Fort Edmonton Park’s CEO Darren Dalgleish has a preview of what people can expect when the park tentatively reopens on July 1, 2021.

