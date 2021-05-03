Global News Morning Halifax May 3 2021 7:23am 05:11 SMU student a finalist in national entrepreneurial competition Laura Russell is one of 12 finalists at the Student Entrepreneur National Competition, where she’ll pitch her idea that’s changing the way people find roommates in a new city. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7828814/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7828814/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?