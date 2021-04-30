Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
April 30 2021 9:09pm
01:37

A look back at British Columbia’s April’s COVID-19 trends

As April winds down, we take a look at some of the main COVID-19 trends throughout the month. Keith Baldrey reports.

